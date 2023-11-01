HANFORD, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The third annual Winter Wonderland ice rink in Downtown Hanford returns in just over two weeks.

The Hanford Winter Wonderland begins on Nov. 18 and continues every day through Jan. 7. In addition to skating, the seven-week event will feature great food, attractions, music, and a new festive holiday village.

Organizers say ice skating tickets include 90 minutes of skating and skate rentals, with prices ranging from $16 to $18. Family and group packages are also available, and all ticket sales are final. Those who purchase an online ticket will receive a confirmation email with a barcode to be

used for entry. Box office tickets will be limited and available on a first-come, first-serve

basis.

Ice skating times are:

Monday-Friday, 4 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Winter Break (12/19-1/8) 2 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday, Noon– 9:30 p.m

Tickets go on sale on Nov. 1 and can be purchased through their website.