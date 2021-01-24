Winter weather means slick roads across the Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Winter weather means slick roads across the Central Valley. California Highway Patrol shares some safety tips.

California Highway Patrol Sergeant Joseph Bianchi, says before you hit the road, you should make sure your tires have the proper tread and check that your windshield wipers, defroster, and headlights are all working.

Bianchi says they saw a lot of traffic Sunday heading up to mountain areas like China Peak – where several cars were stuck for a while this afternoon because of multiple crashes blocking the road.

“If you are going to go up to any snow area, especially on the weekends, you can expect there to be a lot of traffic. Patience is going to be a key. Whenever you’re driving in snow or that type of weather, proper tires, proper chains, the proper type of vehicle,” Sgt. Joseph Bianchi with the CHP Central Division said.

CHP reminds everyone to be patient as crews work to plow the roads and clean up any crashes.