YOSEMITE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A winter storm warning is in effect for Yosemite National Park over the weekend, officials announced. For those who might want to still spend the first weekend of 2024 at the park, it is important to know what to expect.

Park officials say a winter storm warning is in effect for Yosemite National Park starting Saturday, Jan. 6, through Sunday morning.

Officials say the heaviest snows of this storm are currently forecast to arrive in the evening and persist through the night.

Yosemite officials encourage park visitors to drive carefully on park roads when visiting over the weekend. They say tire chains will be required.

For current road conditions, including closures and chain restrictions, officials say they can call Yosemite’s status phone line anytime at (209) 372-0200, then press one and one again.

