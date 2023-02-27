YOSEMITE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Communities around Yosemite National Park are facing extreme power outages with recent snow overwhelming the area.

PG&E officials say that, as of Sunday, over 10,000 customers in its ‘Yosemite division’ are without power, with the majority of those being in the foothill communities like Oakhurst, Mariposa, and Coursegold.

The snow at lower elevations is creating all sorts of headaches for some, like at Bass Lake’s Pines Resort. The resort was closed Monday without power as the staff was not able to get there, according to officials.

One couple was trapped at their condo on-site without plowed roads, having to walk a quarter mile from their condo just to charge their phones while using the resort building’s generator.

“We’ve had a place up here for about 20 years, this is the first time we’ve ever seen it this bad. In fact, we talked to a guy up here yesterday who’s been up here since the 40s, and he said he hadn’t seen it this bad,” said Kurt Booth, a Pines Resort resident.

Caltrans officials say chains are required for anyone heading north of the Oakhurst area on Highway 41 – unless you have an all-wheel drive car with snow tires.

The National Weather Service has also issued a winter storm warning, remaining in effect till 10:00 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service, heavy snowfall, and high winds could make travel very difficult to impossible.

Officials say if travel is necessary, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water inside vehicles.