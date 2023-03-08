FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The National Weather Service says another winter storm is coming on Thursday and Friday and is expected to bring high snow levels and heavy rain to California, impacting the Central Valley.

Officials say the storm will bring a threat of flooding from a combination of heavy rain and snowmelt to lower elevations and foothills in California. Forecasters also say heavy, wet snow at higher elevations will lead to difficult travel and impacts from snow load.

Image courtesy of the National Weather Service

The areas that will likely see the most impact from the storm would be areas below 5,000 feet in elevation, officials say.

Creeks and streams in the Foothills of the Sierra Nevada will be the most vulnerable to flooding from the rain and snowmelt, according to the National Weather Service.