FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Unified School District (FUSD) is offering winter break meals for all the children in the district that need them.

Several elementary, middle school, and high school sites are offering lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. starting Monday. (some sites may vary see below). for children from the ages of 1 to 18. The only requirement is that all lunches must be consumed on-site.

All sites will be closed on December 23, 26, and January 2. The elementary and middle school sites will be closed from December 26 through the 30.

Elementary School Sites (Start December 19)

Ayer Elementary School

Balderas Elementary School (Open from 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.)

Birney Elementary School

Columbia Elementary School

Gibson Elementary School

King Elementary School

Lowell Elementary School

McCardle Elementary School

Muir Elementary School

Norseman Elementary School

Olmos Elementary School

Starr Elementary School

Thomas Elementary School

Vang Pao Elementary School

Williams Elementary School

Middle School Sites (Start December 19)

Computech Middle School

Fort Miller Middle School

Scandinavian Middle School

Sequoia Middle School

Tenaya Middle School

Terronez Middle School

Tioga Middle School

High School Sites (Starting December 19 & Closed December 30-January 6.

Cambridge High School

DeWolf High School

J.E. Young Academic Center

High School Sites (Starting December 20)

Bullard High School

Duncan High School

Edison High School

Fresno High School

Hoover High School

McLane High School

Roosevelt High School

Sunnyside High School

For more information, you can visit the FUSD website.