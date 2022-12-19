FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Unified School District (FUSD) is offering winter break meals for all the children in the district that need them.
Several elementary, middle school, and high school sites are offering lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. starting Monday. (some sites may vary see below). for children from the ages of 1 to 18. The only requirement is that all lunches must be consumed on-site.
All sites will be closed on December 23, 26, and January 2. The elementary and middle school sites will be closed from December 26 through the 30.
Elementary School Sites (Start December 19)
- Ayer Elementary School
- Balderas Elementary School (Open from 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.)
- Birney Elementary School
- Columbia Elementary School
- Gibson Elementary School
- King Elementary School
- Lowell Elementary School
- McCardle Elementary School
- Muir Elementary School
- Norseman Elementary School
- Olmos Elementary School
- Starr Elementary School
- Thomas Elementary School
- Vang Pao Elementary School
- Williams Elementary School
Middle School Sites (Start December 19)
- Computech Middle School
- Fort Miller Middle School
- Scandinavian Middle School
- Sequoia Middle School
- Tenaya Middle School
- Terronez Middle School
- Tioga Middle School
High School Sites (Starting December 19 & Closed December 30-January 6.
- Cambridge High School
- DeWolf High School
- J.E. Young Academic Center
High School Sites (Starting December 20)
- Bullard High School
- Duncan High School
- Edison High School
- Fresno High School
- Hoover High School
- McLane High School
- Roosevelt High School
- Sunnyside High School
For more information, you can visit the FUSD website.