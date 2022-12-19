FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Children in Fresno County from ages one to 18 can get free meals during the Winter break, the Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission (Fresno EOC), announced.

Fresno EOC officials say from Monday, Dec. 19 through Jan. 6, 2023, (There will be no service on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, and Jan. 2, 2023) two colorful Food Express Buses will deliver healthy meals to five rural locations in Fresno County and five locations in the City of Fresno.

The meals will be available to all children ages 1-18 without any eligibility of documentation. Face masks are not required upon entrance to the bus.

Numbers from Feeding America show that more than 64,000 Fresno County children were food insecure in 2020 and when school is not in session, some may have no access to healthy food.

To view the full list of locations distributing the meals you can visit their website.