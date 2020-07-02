Winning over officials & community; Fresno Police Chief Search begins

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) –The search for Fresno’s next Police Chief is underway. The next chief is expected to not only win over city officials but will have to also win over the community.

The position was posted nationally on Wednesday, and will be open 30 days.

“The selection of the Police Chief is more important today than any time perhaps in our history,” said Former Police Chief and Mayor-Elect Jerry Dyer.

“It has to be a person that will connect with all parts of our community. A person that is a good communicator and someone who understands the balance of keeping people safe and maintaining the trust of a community.”

Mayor Lee Brand, Dyer, and the Fresno Police Union will all be apart of the selection committee.

“The next police chief will definitely have to walk a tight rope,” said Police Union President Todd Fraizer. “And be able to get along with the public, get along with those folks, as well as support the police officers.”

Recently, the city created a police reform commission headed by former Councilmember and former police officer Oliver Baines.

The group will have a list of changes they would like to see at the police department in 90 days.

“I think hopefully the finalists in this process will be able to review in detail what our recommendations,” said Baines. “You know that coming in, the new police chief will have a clean slate to do the groundwork.”

Dyer promised residents will play a key role in the selection when the application is closed.

“Overall the foundation is community safety and community trust,” said Dyer. “It is difficult to find a person that can do all those things, but I am confident that we are going to be able to do all those things and I am thankful, having served as police chief for 18 years, to be able to truly involved in the process. I know who might be a good fit for Fresno and the community is also going to be able to say what is a good fit for Fresno.”

Andy Hall is the current Police Chief and will be done by March 2021. The city hopes to pick someone by that date.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.