FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new Miss California was crowned Saturday afternoon in Fresno.

Catherine Liang of San Francisco has been named the winner of the 2022 Miss California competition.

The contestants had been preparing for months for the competition as part of the Miss America Scholarship Organization.

Liang, a financial advisor and a University of Southern California graduate, says her journey started 9 years ago.

“I’m proud to stand here today and as a proud USC graduate, I’m an employee of Golden Sacs, and more importantly, I just want to encourage every young woman that they can be their most courageous self. I’m just honored to be here,” Liang explained in an interview.

She says that she was excited for what is to come and is ready to give back to communities all across the state.

The event kicked off at 1:00 p.m. at the Paul Shaghoian Memorial Concert Hall.