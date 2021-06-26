Winner of 2021 Miss California competition crowned

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – On Friday evening, Jazmin Avalos from Los Angeles County was crowned as the 2021 winner of the Miss California competition.

Avalos, 24, graduated from California State University, Fullerton, and two years ago was the fourth runner-up in the competition.

“It feels so surreal to be Miss California. I’ve been involved since I was 14-years-old and so it’s just such an incredible honor to represent such an incredible organization,” Avalos says.

This year the Miss California competition was held in Fresno across from the convention center at the Hilton Doubletree Inn.

A two-hour special titled, “The Making of Miss California: Road to the Crown,” will air on CBS47 on Saturday, July 10 at 8:00 p.m.