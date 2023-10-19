PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Wienerschnitzel, the world’s largest hot dog chain is coming to Porterville.

The location for the new fast food place will be at 1034 W. Olive Ave, allowing customers to have easy access directly off State Route 65.

The city of Porterville says the 1,472 sq. ft. drive-thru location will also feature a 936 sq. ft. outdoor patio seating area and will also feature two fast charging stations that will serve four parking stalls.

The Wienerschnitzel development is being designed by Centerline Design and Engineering, a full-service architectural and engineering firm, located in Porterville.

The opening for Wienerschnitzel’s Porterville location is anticipated to open in late summer or early fall of 2024.