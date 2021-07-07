Wine tasting, local foods featured as boutique wine shop ‘Cork & Knife’ opens doors in Old Town Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new wine store in Old Town Clovis is set to open on Wednesday afternoon.

“Cork and Knife,” is located on Clovis Avenue and will be open Tuesday through Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Co-owner Derry Van Nortwick says guests can enjoy a unique experience when stopping by the wine store; from seasonal tastings to meals made fresh in an open kitchen.

“We offer wines by the glass, small plates that we’re really working hard to source all the ingredients locally,” Nortwick says. “It’s an open kitchen within the retail store itself so you get to see all the magic happen, and it’s a nice cool place to be if you’re trying to beat the heat.”