‘Unsafe’ air quality forces cancellation of Big Fresno Fair horse racing

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Horse racing at the Big Fresno Fair was called off on Monday due to high winds in the Central Valley making the air too unsafe to compete in, according to fair officials.

Management at the Big Fresno Fair described the decision as not an easy one to make – but the right one for athletes’ safety.

It was unsafe to have these equine athletes compete when the air quality index is above 150; at the time we made the decision to cancel the air quality index was at 225. Lauri King, Deputy Manager II, The Big Fresno Fair

Work is in progress to add the missed races to Friday’s race card as potential extra races.

Fair officials add that various carnival rides have also been shut down due to the windy conditions.