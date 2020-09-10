Wind allows for more water drops, poses danger to neighborhoods near Creek Fire

SHAVER LAKE, Calif. (KGPE) — Wind speeds created clearer visibility on Wednesday, which allowed for more water drops. The bad news is it’s caused by unpredictable fire patterns near neighborhoods.

“Wind is pushing the smoke up and out of the way,” said CalFire Spokesperson Seth Brown. “But that also can increase fire behavior if the wind hits the fire.”

Downed power lines and hot spots lined both sides of highway 168 headed towards Shaver Lake on Wednesday as close to 1,000 firefighters stood their ground against the past moving orange flames of the Creek Fire.

“Everybody is hurting right now,” said Al Gonzalez who has a home near Ken’s Market. “It is just overwhelming.”

CalFire Crews protected several neighborhoods in the area including Littlefield Road where a lot of homes continue to be threatened.

“We have engines plugged into the subdivisions where there are a lot of residences and homes. We are still protecting those homes,” said Brown.

Just a couple miles south of those neighborhoods, blackened burnt trees, charred vehicles, and fallen roofs left behind by several homes on Cressman’s road.

“This is still a very dynamic environment and there are still a lot of hot spots around,” said Brown.

CalFire has confirmed around 365 buildings have been destroyed so far.

Take a look at the neighborhoods we have visited in the past two days.

