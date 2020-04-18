WinCo Foods in Visalia evacuated after a fire call; no damage reported

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A report of a fire inside the WinCo Foods in Visalia was determined to be an HVAC system blowing smoke into the bakery area, according to Visalia Fire Department.

Crews were called to the store at Caldwell Avenue and Demaree Road shortly after 6:30 p.m. Friday. Three engines and two trucks responded with 17 personnel at the scene.

The store was evacuated and an investigation established an HVAC system was responsible for the smoke in the bakery area. There were no injuries and no damage to the building reported.

Officials closed the store for the evening.

