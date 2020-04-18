WinCo Foods in Visalia evacuated after a fire call; no damage reported

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A report of a fire inside the WinCo Foods in Visalia was determined to be an HVAC system blowing smoke into the bakery area, according to Visalia Fire Department.

Crews were called to the store at Caldwell Avenue and Demaree Road shortly after 6:30 p.m. Friday. Three engines and two trucks responded with 17 personnel at the scene.

The store was evacuated and an investigation established an HVAC system was responsible for the smoke in the bakery area. There were no injuries and no damage to the building reported.

Officials closed the store for the evening.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know