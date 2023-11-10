VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Soccer City 1852 in Visalia will be hosting a fall fest on Saturday, with an opportunity to play what organizers call “cow pie bingo.”

Cow pie bingo involves organizers releasing a cow in a fenced area that will be marked with squares. Organizers say if the cow “makes his deposit” on a square that person will receive $2,000. The area will be in a parking lot next to the 1852 Fall Fest.

Aside from cow pie bingo, there will also be live music, food and vendors.

More information on the 1852 fall fest can be found on 1852’s Instagram and more information on the “cow pie bingo” can be found on the George McCann Memorial Campus’ Instagram page.

The event takes place on Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will take place at 707 W Murray Avenue in Visalia.