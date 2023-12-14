FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The holidays are a festive time to be together with loved ones. However, despite all the joy and goodwill, there is a concerning danger on the roads that could change anyone’s life in a matter of a second.

According to Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), from Nov. 1 through Jan. 1, there are 21 million chances anyone could encounter a drunk driver on the road. They say someone is killed or injured in a drunk driving crash every 79 seconds.

For Impaired Driving Awareness Month, CBS47 Kathryn Herr joined Steven Ueltzen with the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office and Mothers Against Drunk Driving Survivor Speaker Cerissa Melendez to discuss the dangers of impaired driving and a holiday pledge that drivers can take to keep the roads safe.

According to Ueltzen, statistics from 2021 show that between Thanksgiving and Jan. 1 there was an increase of 40% in impaired driver collisions.

He says that, although ride-sharing systems are in place, there is still an increase in people deciding to drive impaired.

Melendez says she lost her sister and brother-in-law in 2009 because of an impaired driver, who also lost his life. She says her sister stayed in the hospital for four days suffering from major injuries.

“It’s been devastating just to experience, and even just to relive it and to share it but I know that this story is impactful, you know? I know that it can impact a life so that they know, ‘you know? I don’t want that to happen to my family,'” she said.

She invites everyone who has been through something similar to join the MADD family. They also have safe holiday gathering tips.

You can watch the full interview in the video player above.