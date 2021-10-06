Will the weather rain on a week full of fun in Fresno?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A Pacific storm system will bring much cooler temperatures and a chance of rain Thursday into Friday.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), after a relatively mild day Wednesday, a southwest flow aloft will set up over Central California which will allow wildfire smoke to gradually pull away from the San Joaquin Valley.

By Thursday, temperatures will reach 78 degrees for the afternoon highs and 53 degrees for the overnight lows.

Friday is set to be the coolest day of the week, with afternoon highs going down to 64 degrees and overnight lows reaching 48 degrees. There is a 60 percent chance of rain on Friday.