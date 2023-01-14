FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) – The Valley has a marginal risk of severe weather this evening and early tonight.

What does marginal mean? A few isolated storms may be severe, but they’ll be very short-lived and cover a small area.

All thunderstorms have general lightning and flooding risks. But, for a storm to be labeled as SEVERE, you need at least one of the following: wind of at least 58 mph, hail with a diameter of at least 1″, or a tornado.

With this evening’s storms, a brief/weak tornado is possible. Although not one of the severe criteria, excessive rain is a concern with all the flooding we’ve dealt with this past week.

Storms will also bring gusty wind and potentially small hail.

Please don’t be caught off guard. With any storm, be indoors, in a sturdy, site-built structure. In the event of a tornado warning, head to the lowest level of the building. Go to an interior room, like a bathroom or closet. Stay away from windows and walls that border the outdoors. Put as many walls as you can between yourself and the outdoors.