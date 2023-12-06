FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – With the announcement of former Speaker of the House Rep. Kevin McCarthy resigning from Congress, there has been speculation about who will take his job.

Assembly member Jim Patterson’s (R-CA), name has been thrown around to replace McCarthy. Patterson represents the 23rd district of Fresno County. But will he?

Patterson says he talked it over with his family and his kids and came to the conclusion that he will not be running for Congress.

He says he will finish up his final year as an assembly member and that he made a commitment to the voters.

“It’s time for me to come home. I’ve had 20 years in public life, eight years as mayor, and 12 years in the California Legislature. I’ve missed a lot of family time, with my kids and grandkids,” Patterson said.

Patterson says he did not want to participate in the “musical chairs” of the many members who will participate in a special election, to give up the seats they are currently in, triggering another special election, and becoming expensive for the counties.

“Political people haven’t figured out when perhaps it’s time to run off into the sunset and not jump from seat to seat and to say, ‘I’ve had a good run,'” Patterson said.