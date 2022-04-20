CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Clovis Rodeo starts on Thursday, and anyone who has already been to the rodeo will know that the majority of the bleachers there are without any cover – meaning anyone sitting there will know when it starts to rain.

The rodeo runs from Wednesday until Sunday – and officials at the National Weather Service say it is going to rain on Thursday.

According to our meteorologists at KSEE24, the storm system providing that rain is coming into northern California on Wednesday and then arriving in Central California on Thursday. The system providing this latest bout of wet weather is from the Gulf of Alaska and will continue to bring rain in the lower elevations and snow in the higher elevations until Friday when it will start to dissipate.

KSEE24’S A.J. Fox forecasting snow levels on Wednesday

Forecasts predict that, between Thursday and Sunday, around a half-an-inch of rain will fall in Fresno, Merced, and Porterville. Over an inch of rain is forecast in Oakhurst.

The system will also bring snow to the higher elevations. Between Thursday and Sunday, around an inch of snow will fall in Yosemite National Park, around eight inches, and 11 inches in Huntington Lake.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning, warning of local accumulations of up to two feet. The warning is set to start Thursday at 5 a.m. and expire Friday at 11 a.m.

For anyone planning on driving through rain and snow, the National Weather Service advises planning for delays, expect snow-covered roads and low visibility, and taking tire chains with you.