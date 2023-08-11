WOODLAKE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Several wildland fires had been reported to the CAL FIRE Tulare Unit around Woodlake Thursday morning, announced CAL FIRE officials Friday.

Firefighters say seven wildland fires were reported to them on Thursday around 6:43 a.m. on the Northeast of Woodlake.

CAL FIRE officials say firefighters were able to contain and control four of the fires with a total of three acres. Personnel has been consistently working throughout the last two days to increase containment of the incident to a total of 30 acres Friday evening.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Photo Courtesy: CAL FIRE Tulare Unit

CAL FIRE says they are being assisted by several agencies, including local cooperation from Woodlake Fire District, Tulare County Fire Department, Tulare Fire Department, Visalia Fire Department, and Tulare County Sheriff’s Department.

For tips on how to prepare for fires, firefighters encourage the community to visit readyforwildfire.org.