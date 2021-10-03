Wildfire smoke continues to affect Central Valley residents

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Smoke from the KNP Complex and Windy fires in Tulare County has continued to affect Central Valley residents throughout the week, according to San Joaquin Valley Air officials.

An advisory warning from the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution District was issued on Thursday, Sept. 30, and will continue until Monday, Oct. 4.

Officials warn residents of the particular matter in smoke that can trigger asthma attacks, aggravate chronic bronchitis and increase the risk of heart attack and stroke.

Air district authorities also advise individuals with heart or lung disease to follow doctor’s advice when dealing with particular matter exposure. Individuals with existing respiratory conditions are especially vulnerable to smoke and particular matter, officials say.

More information on wildfires affecting the Central Valley and resources to protect yourself from exposure to wildfire smoke can be found on the San Joaquin Valley Air website.

