Wildfire near Courtright Reservoir burns 900 acres, 0% contained

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A wildfire in the Sierra National Forest near Courtright Reservoir has burned 900 acres and is 0% contained as more firefighting resources arrive to contain it.

The Bullfrog Fire, was discovered on Sept. 9 on the southeastern fringe of the Dinkey Lakes Wilderness, said Alex Olow, national forest spokesman. The fire has grown very little due to a very strong inversion layer as it burns in timber, understory litter, brush and short grass.

A seven-person fire crew arrived on Wednesday to reinforce fire personnel already on the fire lines.

Firefighters are taking advantage of natural features within the wilderness due to trees falling near the fire’s edge that makes it difficult to contain, Olow said. Crews take a more direct approach when that strategy is not possible.

Ground crews will be supported by water dropping aircraft when possible as they build containment lines.

Olow said firefighters continue to face hazardous conditions that include rocky terrain, falling trees and “heavy fuel loads.”

More firefighting resources have been requested on the Bullfrog Fire but availability is limited due to other fires with higher priority in the region.

Despite the lack of resources, a 20-person hand crew is expected to arrive on Thursday.

Officials reported there is a low to moderate threat to Courtright Village, which has 50 residential structures on the northwest part of Courtright Reservoir, but a control line with a hose lay has been constructed in case the fire moves south.

The Sierra National Forest remains under a regional emergency closure order, more information can be found on http://www.fs.usda.gov/sierra.

