Wildfire impacts Labor Day recreation in Sequoia National Forest

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Visitors to the Sequoia National Forest over Labor Day weekend should be prepared for impacts caused by the SQF Complex Fire burning in the Golden Trout Wilderness, the U.S. Forest Service said.

The blaze, caused by lightning, has scorched more than 46,000 acres across the wilderness, which stretches across Sequoia and Inyo national forests, said spokeswoman Alicia Embrey. An area closure order is in effect for roads and trails for the safety of residents, fire personnel and the general public.

For more information on the SQF Complex Fire, evacuations and closures, the public can visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7048/.

Smoke from the fire is impacting people and visibility throughout the area, Embrey said. Reducing exposure is important for everyone’s health — especially children, older adults, and people with heart or lung disease.

The following closures are in effect:

All trails within the boundary of the Golden Trout Wilderness in the Sequoia National Forest

North Road (FS21S50) where it begins on Highway 190

Lloyd Meadow Road (FS22S82) beyond the intersection with the Last Chance Road

Sherman Pass Road (FS22S05) a few miles east of Johnsondale

All trails north of Sherman Pass Road, east of Lloyd Meadow Road, west of Blackrock Trailhead

The forest closure order and map showing the affected area are available on the Sequoia National Forest website. Federal, state, and local officers, firefighters, and members of an organized rescue team and any others authorized by Forest Service permit, are exempt from the closure order.

Embrey said Tulare County may have additional closures in place limiting access to the area and urge the public to visit the Sheriff’s Office and Fire Department Facebook sites for additional information, alerts and warnings.

Fire behavior can be unpredictable, and fire managers are asking the public to exercise caution and steer clear of all areas that could be impacted, the Forest Service said.

Visitors to the forest are asked to “please do your part” by:

Recreate Responsibly;

Recreate close to home whenever possible;

Maintain at least six feet distancing from others;

Do not gather in groups and please follow the latest guidance from officials;

Communicate with others as you pass. Alert trail users of your presence and step aside to let others pass; and

Pack it in Pack it out. Make sure you take away any trash or waste that you create while visiting.

For more information on tips for planning ahead, please visit the Be Outdoor Safe webpage at https://www.beoutdoorsafe.org/.

<!-- The following message will be displayed to users with unsupported browsers: -->Your browser does not support the <code>iframe</code> HTML tag. Try viewing this in a modern browser like Chrome, Safari, Firefox or Internet Explorer 9 or later.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.