Wildfire forces Sequoia National Park cave to stay closed until 2023

SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Crystal Cave inside Sequoia National Park will remain closed for the 2022 season following damage sustained following the KNP Complex Fire last year.

In an announcement on Thursday, the Sequoia Parks Conservancy says the road to Crystal Cave suffered damage from numerous fallen trees and rockslides – and the trail to the cave also suffered damage. However, officials believe that the cave itself was not damaged.

The latest data from the KNP Complex Fire puts it at 88,307 acres burned and is 100% contained.

Park officials are working to restore access to the Crystal Cave, which is set to reopen in May 2023. According to the Sequoia Parks Conservancy, the cave is one second-largest of 275 known caves in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, and the fourth largest in the state.