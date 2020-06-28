Wild Water Adventure Park added new safety measures, working with county to determine reopening date

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

CLOVIS, Calif. (KGPE) — Wild Water Adventure Park in Clovis added new safety measures as they work with the county to determine when they can reopen.

They say they have stepped up cleaning efforts, installed plexiglass barriers, and added signs throughout the park reminding people to keep their distance and wash their hands.

They’ve also canceled their fireworks shows and will limit how many people are allowed in the park at a time.

“You order your tickets online for a specific date, and you bring your family in. You’ll set up with a table, your own personal picnic table, which is your home base. Once you get to the park, the first thing we do is we do a temperature check,” Wild Water Adventure Park Manager, Steve Miklosi said.

Miklosi says they don’t have a reopening date yet, but they hope they’ll be allowed to open for at least part of the summer.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know