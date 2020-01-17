Wife of late Clovis Vice Principal in hopes to pass legislative

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – The wife of the late Clovis Vice Principal, Susan Gladding, says she will be heading back to Sacramento for another round of talks with state lawmakers in hopes to pass another legislative hurdle.

DUI drivers who get caught in a fatal crash can face many more years in prison than those who leave the scene and sober up. Gavin’s Law aims to close the gap and boost the maximum prison sentence for deadly hit and run drivers from four years to six.

In Gavin Gladding’s case, his killer only served less than a year.

Susan hopes to push for Gavin’s Law and increase prison sentences to at least six years for similar cases such as her husband.

Gladding opened up to a rare and emotional conversation on Thursday about her journey following her husbands’ death in September of 2018.

