Widening project to reduce lanes on Highway 99 next week in Madera

MADERA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Caltrans will continue their Highway 99 widening project work next week.

The project will begin on Jan. 5 through Jan. 10, work begins at 8 p.m. and will conclude at 5 a.m. each night.

The affected parts of Highway 99 are as follows:

Southbound Highway 99, intermittent lane reductions between

Ave 18 ½ and 4th St.



Ave 18 ½ and 4th St. The Almond Ave on-ramp to southbound Highway 99 will remain closed.

Madera police department suggests that if you plan to travel south Highway 99 during these dates and times, allow for extra travel time in this area.

