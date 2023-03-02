FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The valley’s Air Pollution Control District wants people to change out their old wood or pellet-burning fireplace.

An event was held in Malaga Thursday to learn about cleaner home heating options.

They say the old wood-burning devices release harmful particles into the valley’s air.

“We are passionate about this because PM 2.5 is a very, very harmful pollutant. It’s so small it can get into your bloodstream and it can just wreak havoc on your system and so with that pollutant being very dangerous any way you can reduce those emissions to protect one’s health that’s a win-win why wouldn’t you want to do that?” said Cassandra Melching with the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District.

People can get money to replace their old wood-burning devices. Click here to see if you qualify.