MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials with the City of Madera have set a deadline for the city’s property owners to remove overgrown vegetation, weeds, and tall grass from vacant lots.

The deadline for mowing, discing, and/or cleaning properties is May 13, 2023.

Madera’s municipal code weed abatement regulations include:

Remove weed clippings rank growths, brush, any debris, any rubbish, and/or other hazardous materials.

All brush must not exceed six inches in height.

Parcels up to five acres shall be completely abated.

Parcels greater than five acres require 30-foot clearance (fire break) around perimeter property lines.

A firebreak of a minimum of 100 feet in width shall be created and maintained surrounding any structure which is constructed of any combustible material(s) within the property.

Keep property clear of combustible debris, such as trash and dead vegetation.

City officials say the property owners who are not in compliance by the deadline on May 13, 2023, will be subject to administrative citation, fees, inspection costs, and contractor’s cost to abate the violation.

For more information, please contact the City of Madera Code Enforcement by phone at (559) 661-5114 or by email at codeenforcementinfo@madera.gov.