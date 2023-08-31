FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Residents might be able to hear an increase of gunshots Friday morning – this is because the dove hunting season will start in Fresno County.

The Fresno County Coroner’s Office says residents can expect to hear increased gunshot noise from Sept. 1 to Sep. 15, but they should not be alarmed.

These are some safety measures to consider with dove hunting season opening in the rural areas of Fresno County, according to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office:

Shooting is allowed 30 minutes before sunrise, which is 6:30 a.m. and may continue until sunset at 7:30 p.m.

Carry a hunting license.

Hunters must make sure they have written permission from property owners to be on their land.

Shooters must be at least 150 yards from any structure.

Be aware of your surroundings. Realize there may be other hunters walking the property and you should also know your shooting backdrop.

It is illegal to shoot from or across a public roadway.

If you as a hunter are contacted by law enforcement, put the safety on your shotgun, set it down, and cooperate with the officer.

This is a split season which will pick back up on November 11 and run until December 25.

Hunters must be familiar with the county’s no-shoot zones, which can be viewed by clicking here.

For more information, click here.