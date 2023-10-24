SANGER, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The Fresno Kings Unit of Cal Fire will be conducting a prescribed fire-controlled burning in the area of Highway 198 and Crump Lane west of Coalinga starting on Tuesday.

State fire officials say the prescribed control burn will:

Promote natural regeneration.

Enhance wildlife habitat.

Protect watershed values.

Reduce overall vegetation to decrease the chance of catastrophic wildfires in the future.

Provide valuable hands-on training for firefighting personnel.

Cal Fire says although the prescribed fire burns produce significantly less smoke than wildfires, smoke will be visible in the Coalinga, Parkfield, and Priest Valley areas. Weather conditions will be monitored and burning may be postponed if burning conditions are unfavorable or unsafe.

This prescribed burn will run Oct. 24 – 26, in the area of Highway 198 and Crump Lane. Cal Fire says the burning may extend several days on this project depending on the weather conditions.

The Cal Fire Fresno Kings Unit says they will provide updates for this controlled burn via Facebook and Twitter.