MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An almost $3 million fund was awarded to the Madera County Behavioral Health Services (MCBHS) for its Behavioral Health Bridge Housing program, officials announced on Wednesday.

The MCHBS was conditionally selected to receive $2,996,547 for the Behavioral Health Bridge Housing program.

The Behavioral Health Bridge Housing program will assist individuals experiencing unsheltered homelessness who may also have severe behavioral health conditions, serious mental illnesses, and substance use disorders that prevent them from transitioning out of homelessness.

Officials with the Madera County Behavioral Health Services say projects awarded to support bridge housing settings include tiny homes, interim housing, managing symptoms of serious behavioral health conditions, and focus on recovery and wellness.

“As part of our efforts to reduce homelessness in Madera County, the Department of Behavioral Health Services (DBHS) is committed to using these Bridge Housing funds to increase access to a ‘One Stop Shop’ with a multitude of behavioral health services 24/7 weekly, 365 days per year. DBHS is a key player in the Housing the Homeless Committee of Madera County which focused on identifying solutions and implementing strategies that help prevent homelessness. Bridge Housing funds will serve as a solution to the homeless problem,” said Connie Moreno-Peraza, Madera County Behavioral Health Services director.

Madera County Behavioral Health Services officials say they will use the Bridge Housing allocation to lease 20 housing units within local jurisdictions for eligible single adults and families for a period of four years. Housing units will be leased to meet the needs of Bridge Housing program participants who were homeless or at risk of homelessness.

Participants will be able to remain in the housing units for a duration of six to 12 months depending upon their care plan.