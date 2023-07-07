VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Transdev announced a possible limited service due to a strike by its drivers to Visalia Transit after both parties haven’t been able to reach an agreement, officials say.

Trandevs, which is the transit service operator on behalf of Visalia Transit, announced that after continued negotiations over the past week, they have not yet reached an agreement with their drivers following the Transdev driver’s strike.

Officials say the strike will limit the services Transdev is able to provide to the city, which is anticipated to be effective on Saturday at midnight.

If a work stoppage does occur, officials with Visalia Transit say transit service in Visalia, including fixed route bus service, Dial-A-Ride, Sequoia Shuttle (both Gateway and Park) buses, and V-Line, will be suspended until Transdev is able to fill trips with drivers and dispatchers.

Should drivers be available, officials with Transdev say the priority for service will be essential services, such as Dial-A-Ride, which is a service primarily intended to provide the elderly and individuals with disabilities with transit service.

In addition to fixed routes servicing residents in Visalia, Transdev officials say routes operated by them also include service to and from Farmersville, Exeter, and Goshen, and all bus riders that use the service should be prepared for a disruption in transit service effective as early as Saturday.

Visalia Transit officials encourage the public to check their website for all service disruptions and the latest updates. Riders can also call the Greenline at (877) 404-6473 Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for information.