FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The clock is ticking for Playland in Fresno which has provided family-friendly fun to the valley for the last 60 years.

Park officials say it will have to close its doors as early as the first of the year because of low attendance over the last five months. The park reopened less than six months ago.

Park Manager Candace Cuisinier says the park’s days are numbered, after months of low attendance.

“We are in jeopardy of closing in January our doors forever we need a miracle on Belmont Street,” said Cuisinier.

Cuisiner and her staff have been offering special promotions for several months to try to draw in bigger crowds.

“We have all kinds of sponsorships opportunities I’m doing tons of promotions through the end of the year to try to get people in,” said Cuisinier.

This morning everyone who entered the park from ten to noon Sunday received free admission.

She says more than a thousand people showed up to enjoy the park’s rides, games, and mini-golf.

Danno Kredo brought his family to the park this morning for the first time and says he cannot believe he has been missing out for this long.

“It’s a shame to hear it’s gonna potentially close down it’s something a lot of families can benefit from here,” said Dannon Kredo.

And if the threat of closing its doors was not enough, the park was broken into just last week sending the park even further into the red.

“They took a substantial amount of cash they took our whole employee fund that we were gonna have Christmas dinner somewhere on… They took all the keys to the building we had to have everything relocked,” said Cuisinier.

Now it seems that not even a Christmas miracle will be enough to keep families playing at Playland.

“So now we’re asking the community to help us and support us,” said Cuisinier.

The park will be open every day through the end of the year.