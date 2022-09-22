FRESNO C, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fast food chain restaurant in Kings County is closing its doors.

The A&W in Hanford is closing its doors after almost 28 years. The news was announced on Facebook by Councilman Francisco Ramirez.

Pictures show a note posted on the door saying that due to a conflict of interest in the direction of the company the owners have decided to part ways with America’s oldest restaurant franchise.

The location has been serving up root beer and other A&W favorites since 1995. The site will serve its last cup on September 30.

The owners of the restaurant say they intend to bring delicious food back to Hanford early next year.

In response, A&W officials say the current Hanford owner chose not to renew his agreement with A&W to open as an independent restaurant instead, adding that the company wishes the owners all the best with their next endeavor.