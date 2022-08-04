FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Only one airline will directly connect Fresno Yosemite International airport to LAX starting next month after Alaska Airlines revealed that it will be dropping the route.

Alaska Airlines officials said Thursday that the operator’s service between FAT and LAX will be suspended starting Sept. 6 – meaning Alaska Airlines will no longer be connecting Fresno to the fifth busiest airport in the country, according to federal data.

Alaska Airlines officials say the reason is “regional capacity constraints” that the operator is working on. Officials with Fresno Yosemite International state that airlines typically adjust and trim their flight schedules after the busy summer travel period.

The move by Alaska Airlines leaves United Airlines as the sole carrier directly connecting Fresno Yosemite International to LAX.