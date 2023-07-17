FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Dozens of people in north Fresno took to the streets to protest the construction of a new cannabis dispensary in the Pinedale neighborhood.

The protest took place on the corner of Blackstone and Herndon avenues Saturday.

The planned construction site is less than a thousand feet from Pinedale Elementary School. County law requires the dispensary to be at least 800 feet away.

Due to regulations from the city, the dispensary would be required to have an armed guard outside which neighbors say should be nowhere near the school.

“I live one city block away from this and more importantly were responsible for our children and our children’s future we need to stand in the gap for our children because they don’t have a voice,” says Linda Amparo Pinedal Resident.

Each of the city’s seven districts is set to get three dispensaries.