TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Pacific Gas and Electric officials are continuing to survey the flooding at Tulare Lake in order to best predict the impact on customers and infrastructure.

Officials with the utility warn those in the area that they will soon be in contact with a select number of customers with property in or near flooded areas to discuss plans to de-energize their services.

According to PG&E officials, 26 customers are already de-energized. That number is expected to change as the flooding expands. Five PG&E circuits are currently impacted by flooding – Corcoran 1106, 1112, and 1116, as well as Angiola 1102 and 1108.

To help gain access to this equipment PG&E says they will use trucks, fan-driven airboats, and heavy-lift helicopters. Crews say they are installing flood mitigation around three substations within the potential flood perimeter. Those substations are in Angiola, Corcoran, and Alpaugh.

The height of the flood mitigation will vary based on flooding forecasts. At Angiola, the barrier is expected to be 16 feet high, officials say.