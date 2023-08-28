MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An existing half-cent sales tax in the City of Merced could be put back on the ballot in the upcoming election after petitioners have supported its return.

Last year it was supposed to be put on the ballot, but it was shot down by city lawmakers because it did not include the affordable housing element.

“Measure C funding is very necessary for public safety services among other things,” said Matt Serratto, Merced City Mayor. “It would be I mean, I think to put it mildly catastrophic for the city of Merced if we lost measure C funding source.”

Without renewing Measure C, Merced could lose more than 30 of its public safety officers. The loss of those public safety officers could lead to longer response times, according to the Safer Merced website.

It is also an important funding source for the city.

“It’s been used to pay primarily for public safety services, police and fire, and some roads which are historically key fundamental city services,” Serratto explained.

The Merced county clerk needed 3,988 signatures to put Measure C on the ballot but the committee for A Safer Merced turned in a total of 5000 signatures which means the public safety tax is on its way to making it onto the ballot.