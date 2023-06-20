HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A limited-time pilot program on alternative work schedules for Kings County employees has been approved by the county’s Board of Supervisors.

Officials say the program is to test a different work schedule and figure out if

it is beneficial to Kings County employees – without impacting public services.

According to officials, Kings County employees will have the option to select from several work schedule options, all of which result in four nine-hour shifts (Monday – Thursday), and one four-hour shift (Friday), for a total of a 40-hour workweek.

Due to operational needs, officials say some departments will not be participating in the pilot program, including the Agricultural Commissioner’s Office, the Assessor/Clerk/Recorder’s Office, the Community Development Agency, and emergency services.

The hours of operation during the pilot program will be:

• Monday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

• Friday: 8:00 a.m. to noon

Officials say once the pilot program concludes, Kings County officials will conduct both an employee survey and a community survey to get feedback on the piloted schedule.

Once evaluated, officials say the data collected from these surveys will inform the Board of Supervisors’ decision on whether to implement a permanent alternative work schedule.

While a four-day week is still rare in the United States, it has gained popularity in other parts of the world. A study in Iceland involved moving about 1% of the country’s workforce to a 35- or 36-hour week, reports the Washington Post. They found employees loved the shorter week, and productivity either remained the same or improved.

The experiment will begin on June 26 and end on September 1.