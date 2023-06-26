SHAVER LAKE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A popular guided horse trail at Shaver Lake is in danger of shutting down if they don’t move their business away from a busy trail.

Shaver Stable owner Gabrielle Kant said she was told by SoCal Edison about a possible move back in 2021 and she told them she was not able to afford such a move.

Kant never heard back from SoCal Edison until recently when they said she’d be evicted.

“I really did not expect that they would tell me that they were going to nullify my lease,” she said. “I had a Zoom meeting with Edison management, and they opened the meeting by telling me this would be my last season.”

The business is on land that belongs to SoCal Edison and the company is stating that the current location is not suitable.

“We have been in communication with Shaver Stable about issues with the current location due to the increased congestion of visitors near where the horses are on the stable, increased vehicle and foot traffic,” said Gabriela Ornelas, spokesperson for SoCal Edison.

District 5 Supervisor, Nathan Magsig whose office oversees that area said once residents got word about the possible closure, he was inundated with messages from concerned community members.

“I had an opportunity to speak to representatives there and they made it very clear to me that they want to work with Shaver Stable and find a new location that’s going to work for them as well as Southern, California Edison,” said Magsig.

Kant is scheduled to meet with SoCal Edison representatives in hopes of finding a compromise.