FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The holiday season is over but the need for funds continues for nonprofits here in Fresno including the Fresno Mission. The growing population of homeless people has prompted Matthew Dildine, the CEO of the Fresno Mission to do something that he hasn’t done before.

“I’m going to be basically sitting on a bench for 24 hours, welcoming people from all across the community to come and have conversations about the issue of homelessness,” said Dildine.

Dildine will show up at the bench in front of City Center on Blackstone and Dakota on Wednesday January 17th, starting at 3 p.m. and will stay there for 24 hours.

City council members, local non-profit leaders, and people facing homelessness will all hold conversations on a bench with Dildine in an effort to raise more awareness.

“We need more people, more people among the public who are informed, who know, who are getting outraged by what’s happening and aren’t just there saying ugh another year of homeless has gone up, no we need to be informed,” said Dildine.

Dildine won’t be able to bring anything with him as he sits on the bench. Items such as a coat, blankets, pillows, and food will only be available if people decide to bring it to him.

The event will be live-streamed on Facebook, YouTube, and on the Fresno Mission’s website, encouraging everyone to tune in at some point.

“The bottom line is this we have a growing problem not only in our community but in our state, and we want to sit down and have conversations with all different types of people,” said Dildine.

Anyone can stop by and have a conversation with Dildine while he is at the bench.