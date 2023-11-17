REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The 64-year-old iconic Clyde statue at Reedley College is being covered for this weekend, according to Reedley College officials. But why is the tiger statue getting covered?

Reedley College officials say, their Clyde statue is being protected from expected rainfall.

They also announced plans are in the works to give the statute a “makeover” and restore him to his old self.

“We will not be replacing him! We look forward to giving our old friend a fresh look when the rainy season is over,” Reedley College officials said in a social media post.

According to Reedley College, Clyde was carved out of redwood by sculptor Carroll Barnes in Three Rivers and was unveiled to the world on Feb. 19, 1959.

They say a group of volunteers has been recruited to restore the statue to its old glory because it’s starting to show some age-related wear and tear.