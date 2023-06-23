FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County has received $4 million in Federal Payments as compensation under the Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILT) payment program, says Congressman Jim Costa on Friday.

Tulare County received $3.6 million in PILT funding, according to officials.

Congressman Jim Costa says the PILT funds help to fund essential services such as law enforcement, firefighting, emergency response, and public health programs.

“These federal funds will help Fresno and Tulare counties carry out essential services like public health programs, firefighting, and public safety,” said Costa. “I’m proud to help deliver this funding and will continue fighting to strengthen the PILT program.”

Officials say the payment program is compensation for lost property tax revenue from non-taxable federal lands.