FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A possible strike by Fresno Unified Teachers is getting closer by the day existing contracts will expire in a little more than two weeks.

A strike looms as Fresno Unified is the state’s third-largest district, and the Fresno Teacher Association, which represents more than four thousand teachers, negotiates teacher’s contracts.

The FTA is demanding better pay working conditions and lifetime health care.

“With salary, we wanna make sure we keep up with the cost of inflation… we wanna make sure we reduce our class sizes reduce our caseload, and improve other areas that are going to help our students learn,” said Manuel Bonilla President of the Fresno Teachers Association.

District Superintendent Bob Nelson says the district is bargaining in good faith but disagrees with union salary demands.

Saying the offer that is on the table already matches soaring inflation rates

“There’s a narrative that our pay has not gone up with inflation our pay over the last ten years. Our pay has gone up 32.7 percent and inflation has not gone up at that same rate,” Said Nelson.

Under previous contracts, Fresno Unified Teachers were guaranteed lifetime health benefits. That ended in 2004.

After 2004, they only got health benefits while employed by the district, but lost them upon termination of employment.

Under the contract now being offered by the district that policy would remain in effect, meaning no lifetime health benefits.

It’s a major sticking point because as of now the union is demanding the guarantee of lifetime coverage be reinstated, but negotiations remain at a standstill.

Union leaders say the district is being unreasonable on this issue.

“We believe there is enough money in our health fund to do lifetime retirement benefits. This a thing Bob Nelson has but does not want to do for all other employees,” said Bonilla.

Nelson received lifetime medical benefits when he began working with the district in the early 1990s

He says lifetime benefits weren’t possible in the 2000s and aren’t possible now.

“At the time it was believed that was something we could do that was physically sustainable, but even something as early 2000 we realized this is a recipe for disaster you can look at other districts that have lifetime medical in the state of California they just cannot get out the Physical problems associated from the cost you just can’t cap, “said Nelson.

If a strike does happen the district says it will offer substitutes 500 dollars a day. If an agreement is not met that strike vote could begin on October 18.