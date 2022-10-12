FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Former Fresno State Bulldog and current Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault after shoving a photographer to the ground.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Adams’ jersey is set to be retired at Fresno State’s Valley Children’s Stadium.

“We obviously don’t want any of our guys to be doing anything like that. He knows that, he’s very well aware of that,” said Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels.

The charge alleges a freelance photographer for ESPN was pushed by Adams, causing whiplash, headache, and a possible concussion.

Adams could face a fine of between $250 to $1,000, up to 180 days in jail, or both. Defense attorney Charles McGill suspects Adams might not even have to pay a fine.

“This is in my experience. This would be something that would be conditionally dealt with. They’ll say, ‘now don’t shove anybody, and we’ll dismiss it,’” he said.

Adams took to Twitter after the incident to apologize to the photographer, saying he was “obviously very frustrated” and “felt horrible immediately.”

McGill says some of the decisions made in court will be based on what they believe Adams’ intent was.

“He’s walking off the field. He’s frustrated and angry about the football game. He’s not frustrated and angry with the person. It doesn’t look like there’s any state of mind on his behalf to try and hurt this person,” he said.

The NFL has not announced whether they will be punishing Adams.

He is supposed to make a virtual court appearance on November 14.