FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – $250 million of state money could be coming to the City of Fresno as part of an effort to improve the downtown core.

The announcement by Governor Newsom was made Friday during the May Budget Revision rollout.

In a statement, Fresno officials say that the investment would allow a series of improvements to the downtown core, including more parking structures, green space, and street and landscape investments.

“We have a particular focus in the May Revise on the incredible work that’s been done in Fresno and the incredible planning that has been done that allows us to make a commitment to Fresno, in particular, to accelerate that effort because they are teed up and ready to do something transformational,” Newsom said.

“We are, indeed, teed up and ready to do something transformational,” said Mayor Jerry Dyer. “This $250 million is the kind of boost that will get us across the finish line and allow Fresno to realize its destiny as one of California’s premier cities.”

The city is also promising that the money will help bring safe, walkable neighborhoods with access to community amenities.