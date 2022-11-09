FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County GOP Chairman Fred Vanderhoof says the valley votes much more conservatively than much of the rest of the state.

Vanderhoof says that means the Central Valley has less power in the bread-and-butter decisions impacting the area that are made in Sacramento.

“We’re not represented as we like in Sacramento,” said Fred Vanderhoof, chairman of the Fresno County Republican Party.

This midterm election shows voters in Fresno, Kings, Madera, Merced, and Tulare counties lean heavily in favor of Republican candidates in most races.

In Tulare County, Republican candidate Brian Dahle who challenged Governor Gavin Newsom received 62% of the vote. Statewide, Newsom is beating Dahle 57% to 42%.

Though much of the valley skews conservative, Vanderhoof’s time and a concerted effort to win voters over ballot measures and candidates backed by the Republican party can become a reality.

He’s happy with the way most of the races are shaped up locally.

“It’s gonna take Republicans a little bit longer to be active and have more number in Sacramento but we feel like we did very well here.”

The Fresno County GOP says, 78% of local candidates it backed won their elections.

We reached out to the chair of the Fresno County Democratic Party but did not get a response.

Fresno County Clerk James Kus says election day was busy but gratifying.

“Yesterday was very busy, very pleased, we have over 26,000 in-person voting opportunities.”

Though there were some election day success stories, voter turnout was lower than in previous midterms.

“Gubernatorial races in Fresno County have been around a 50% participation level, right now our reported results are about 26,” Kus continued.

The Fresno County Elections Office says it still has 60,000 ballots to count.